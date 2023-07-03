Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $2.45 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $210.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.75. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.