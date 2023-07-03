Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $7.28 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 406,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 591,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,337,000 after buying an additional 28,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 91,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $84.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

