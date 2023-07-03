Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $727,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $39.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

