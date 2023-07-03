Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 144 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $247,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 122,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $329.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.90 and a 12-month high of $331.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

