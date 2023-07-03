Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Medtronic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

