Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 184 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

RSP opened at $149.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.91. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.