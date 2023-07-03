Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Takes $3.53 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $168.90 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.10.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

