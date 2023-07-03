Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Trading 5.4% Higher

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.57 and last traded at $76.56. 1,465,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,746,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $3.2237 dividend. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 72.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

