SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $396.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $379.00 to $396.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEDG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $373.05.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $269.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.41.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,108,000 after purchasing an additional 893,639 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 701,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

