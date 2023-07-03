Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Update

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

SLDB stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.29. On average, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

