Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

