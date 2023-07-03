SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 166,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 108,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.