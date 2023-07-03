SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 143,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 89,034 shares.The stock last traded at $71.88 and had previously closed at $71.65.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

