SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 4.6% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,645 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 846,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $77.19 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

