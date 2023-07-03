Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.57.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

SPB opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -118.26 and a beta of 1.40. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $84.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

