Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Buys 37,134 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil makes up about 7.4% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC owned approximately 2.26% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $127,000.

NYSEARCA:UCO opened at $23.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $41.20.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

