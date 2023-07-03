Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Buys Shares of 1,313 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.30. The stock has a market cap of $304.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.