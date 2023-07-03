Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Purchases 4,403 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 17.6% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $37,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $210.96 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

