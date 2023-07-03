SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.3 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
SSAB AB (publ) stock remained flat at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $7.96.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
