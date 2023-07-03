Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:SPLP opened at $47.50 on Friday. Steel Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $445.37 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,709.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,531 shares of company stock valued at $520,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

