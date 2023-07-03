STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 114.7 days.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

SNVVF remained flat at $2.26 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

