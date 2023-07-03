Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$41.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$36.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.67. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 4.3711467 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

