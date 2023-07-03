Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Alto Ingredients Call Options (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,798 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 204% compared to the typical volume of 920 call options.
Alto Ingredients Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALTO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,909. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $234.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.19. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.30.
Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $313.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on ALTO shares. TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Alto Ingredients from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
About Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
