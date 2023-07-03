StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.