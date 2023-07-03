StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CASI stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. Equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

