StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CASI stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. Equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
