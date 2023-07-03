StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 12.8 %

THM opened at $0.42 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

