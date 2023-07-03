StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.61. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies



LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

