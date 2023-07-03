StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Up 8.7 %

NYSE:ATTO opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Get Atento alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.