StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.17 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 133.94% and a negative net margin of 245.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

