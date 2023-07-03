StockNews.com Lowers Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Accuray from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Accuray Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.87 on Friday. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $370.56 million, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Accuray

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Accuray by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Accuray by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

