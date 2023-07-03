StockNews.com Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

VALE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Vale from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.43.

Vale Price Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

