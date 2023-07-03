StockNews.com Upgrades RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Buy

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $49.20.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
