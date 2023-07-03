StockNews.com Upgrades RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Buy

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

