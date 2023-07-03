STP Price Reaches $0.0406 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. STP has a total market capitalization of $78.90 million and $1.94 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03995865 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,600,679.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

