Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Mizuho

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $526.50 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.37%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 229,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

