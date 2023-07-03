Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SMTOY opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

