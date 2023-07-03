S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Up 38.6% in June

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,075,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 181.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 485,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 313,146 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 1,150.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 369,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed Stock Performance

SANW opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $52.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). S&W Seed had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SANW. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also

