Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Decreased by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after purchasing an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 2.1 %

Target stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.49 and its 200-day moving average is $155.36. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

