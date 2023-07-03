Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading 4.6% Higher

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.32. 668,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,001,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Teekay Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $621.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Teekay in the first quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Teekay in the third quarter worth $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

