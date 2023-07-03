Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised Telkom SA SOC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance

TLKGY stock remained flat at $5.66 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Telkom SA SOC has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunication services, including broadband, optical and carrier, business-to-business connectivity, interconnect-based, broadband data, voice, content, and gaming solutions; small and medium entity information, communication, and technology services, as well as business mobility, global telecommunication, and internet and value-added services.

