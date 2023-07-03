Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 56.76% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.27.

Shares of TSLA opened at $277.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.81 and its 200-day moving average is $182.24.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,772 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

