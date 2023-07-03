Texas Roadhouse’s (TXRH) Reiterates Rating Reaffirmed at 888

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reiterated by research analysts at 888 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TXRH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,046. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $116.72.

Insider Activity

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.