TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Down 2.8%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.14. 189,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,299,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TGTX. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.