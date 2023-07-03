The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Raised by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $210.96 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

