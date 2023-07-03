The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Chairman Sells $1,385,530.83 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,231,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENSG. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 581.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

