The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Down 28.0% in June

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 124,344 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CUBA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,505. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $4.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

