The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 0.4 %

LGL opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The LGL Group in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The LGL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

