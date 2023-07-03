The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
LGL opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
