The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Up 80.6% in June

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 736,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 119,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 677.7% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 48,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The Taiwan Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. 3,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. The Taiwan Fund has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $31.89.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

