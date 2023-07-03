Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $237.80 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $237.80 million and $2.31 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00043126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00031529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,194,758,543 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

