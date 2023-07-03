Threshold Price Reaches $0.0232 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $232.47 million and $8.61 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020298 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,315.73 or 0.99809131 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, "Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

