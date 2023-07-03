TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $24.16

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.16, but opened at $24.86. TORM shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 44,759 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Danske upgraded TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

TORM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $390.20 million for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 49.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.46 dividend. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TORM by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TORM during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TORM by 361.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TORM by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

